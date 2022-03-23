Kenny Pickett Or Malik Willis? Analysts, Oddsmakers Indicate Toss Up Willis now is favored to be the first quarterback selected by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Experts and analysts have expressed how the 2022 NFL Draft isn’t a great one for the quarterback class, and it has boiled down to one major question: Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett or Liberty’s Malik Willis?

Pickett seems to be the one courted by more NFL draft analysts. NFL Network expert Daniel Jeremiah mock-drafted Pickett to the New Orleans Saints at No. 18 overall in his latest edition revealed Tuesday night. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper, The Ringer’s Danny Kelly and CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco also have Pickett off the board before Willis, mocking him to the Saints (No. 18), Carolina Panthers (No. 6) and Panthers (No. 8), respectively.

Jeremiah and Kelly each have Willis failing to be even selected in the first round. And that comes after Jeremiah mocked him to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall in late February. The Steelers since added Mitchell Trubisky.

That’s not to say there are not some who view Willis as a good option because there are. The 22-year-old certainly impressed onlookers during Liberty’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

Unbelievable throw. Great celebration. @malikwillis is doing it all.



📺: @LibertyFootball Pro Day on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/9M30Nw39Te — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 22, 2022

And fortunately for Willis, oddsmakers don’t seem to have the same vision as those analysts.

Willis — not Pickett — is the favorite to be the first quarterback off the board on DraftKings Sportsbook. Willis (-200) sits ahead of Pickett (+180) in the two-man race with Matt Corral (14-to-1) and Sam Howell (16-to-1) well behind. It’s a bit notable seeing as though Pickett was a short favorite (+120) in front of Willis (+150) some three weeks ago.

And while neither quarterback is expected to be selected first overall, it’s Willis (30-to-1) who has shorter odds than Pickett (60-to-1), a direction reflection of the quarterback oddsmakers believe will be the first selected.

The 2022 NFL Draft starts with the first round April 28, and we’ll get to see which quarterback solidifies the debate.