Early Voting Wins Preakness Stakes, Epicenter Finishes Second Again by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

In a race primed for speed, Early Voting edged out the competition Saturday and won the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Early Voting did not race in the 2022 Kentucky Derby, choosing the Preakness as the grand prize to win, a strategy that paid off for trainer Chad Brown in a big way. Early Voting had 7-to-2 morning-line odds heading into the Preakness Stakes and overcome harsh conditions at the track as Maryland was dealing with record-heat in the 90s.

Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter once again fell short at Pimlico. The Steven Amussen trained horse was the favorite heading into the Preakness at 6-to-5 odds. Epicenter will likely be a top contender at the Belmont Stakes, but it will be now-or-never time at Belmont Park to come away with one of the Triple Crown races.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike was not present at Pimlico, opting for the Belmont Stakes. The “test of the champion” will be on Saturday, June 11.