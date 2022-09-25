Doug Pederson Shows He’s Exactly What Jaguars Needed Post Urban Meyer Pederson is now tied for fifth in most wins in franchise history by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Jaguars remained the laughing stock of the NFL after a disaster of a first year from Urban Meyer, but Doug Pederson has brought true optimism to the franchise for the first time in a while.

Jacksonville pulled off an upset victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Justin Herbert was playing hurt throughout the game, but it doesn’t take away from the fact the Jaguars won their first road game in three years. At that point the Raiders were still in Oakland. Their 38 points scored was the first time the team had scored more than 30 points in two straight weeks since Week 2 of 2020.

The win in Week 3 puts Pederson fifth in the franchise’s all-time coaches wins list with Mike Mularkey, Mel Tucker and Meyer, according to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. It was the latter who left the franchise without a direction, but Pederson has turned the tide.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence, has seen a considerable jump in his numbers in year two. In 2021, Lawrence had a 12-to-17 touchdown-interception ratio, and this season, that number is 6-to-1, according to CBS Sports. On Sunday, the 22-year-old was 28-for-39 passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

There are cases to be made Christian Kirk and Zay Jones were overpaid in the offseason, and there is a case to be made Travon Walker is not deserving the first overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, but these moves, in the short-term, have impressed through three games.

The Jaguars are the leaders of the AFC South and are tied with the Tennessee Titans to win the division at +275 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Before the season, Jacksonville had +750 odds to win the division, along with a win total of 6.5 The Indianapolis Colts remain the favorite to win the division, but the Jaguars showed in Week 2 they are capable of taking on their division rival.

The difference in betting Jacksonville to win the AFC South before the season ($100 bet pays out $850) versus now ($100 bet pays out $375) is $475. A number of people were early on the Jaguars, and they are likely happy to have those tickets with the they have started the season.