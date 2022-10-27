NFL Trade Deadline Buyers: Six Teams That Could Make Splash The AFC arms race is sure to heat up. right? by Sean T. McGuire 18 minutes ago

With nearly half of NFL teams within one win or loss of .500, the parity in the league is on display as much as any season in recent memory. It could translate into an exciting NFL trade deadline, given that one or two moves could push just about any team into a postseason contender or, especially for the league’s elite, a Super Bowl contender.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, meaning Week 8 in the league is the last chance for franchise’s to determine whether they want to buy or sell. We’ve highlighted five teams who can (and should?) buy before the NFL trade deadline passes.

Kansas City Chiefs (+700 to win Super Bowl; +350 to win AFC on DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Chiefs made an impactful addition Thursday as they acquired offensive playmaker Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. Toney, a 2021 first-round pick, hasn’t live up to hype in New York while playing just 12 games as he was impacted by injuries. But even though Toney only caught 41 passes for 420 yards and zero touchdowns in New York, there’s no denying his skillset when he has the ball in his hands. Toney, 23, should complement the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense well while tight end Travis Kelce and fellow speedster Mecole Hardman still command targets. The Chiefs now can use some help on the defensive side of the ball with one of the worst passing defenses in the league.

Buffalo Bills (+250 to win Super Bowl; +120 to win AFC)

Given Kansas City’s recent addition, it’s fair to assume the Bills now will look to improve as the AFC arms race heats up. Buffalo reportedly called about Christian McCaffrey before he was dealt from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, indicting the Bills are interested adding at running back. Perhaps the Bills look to Washington Commanders’ Antonio Gibson or Los Angeles Rams’ Cam Akers? There is a strong possibility running backs will be available with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and others also capable of moving on. The Bills currently are favored to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook, and additional moves only will help their prospects.

Philadelphia Eagles (+500 to win Super Bowl; +190 to win NFC)

The Eagles are the only team still unbeaten in the NFL and look to be among real contenders for the Super Bowl — they’re 5-to-1 at DraftKings behind only the Bills. Philadelphia on Wednesday made a noteworthy addition with the trade for ex-Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn, further adding to a defensive line that’s already quite deep. The Eagles don’t have many holes, possessing arguably one of the deepest rosters in the league, but given their current standing, improving on the margins could go a long way.

Dallas Cowboys (+1800 to win Super Bowl; +750 to win NFC)

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has worked wonders on defense, the group looking like that of a Super Bowl contender, and there’s a very real possibility Quinn garners head coaching interest this offseason because of it. For those reasons, along with the current landscape of the NFC, Jerry Jones should strongly consider pushing his chips into the middle in pursuit of a title run. Dallas added to its run defense Wednesday with a trade for Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins, but adding a cornerback to pair alongside Trevon Diggs would go a long way in stopping high-powered offenses down the road. Quarterback Dak Prescott probably wouldn’t hate adding another pass-catcher to complement CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, either. Dallas, of note, has tied for the fourth-best prices to win the NFC.

Green Bay Packers (+3000 to win Super Bowl; +1500 to win NFC)

Sure, the Packers have underwhelmed as much as any team through seven weeks. But the reality is Aaron Rodgers is not getting any younger. The Packers would really benefit from adding a veteran receiver given that Green Bay’s youth takeover, following the offseason trade of Davante Adams, has yet to play out how the organization hoped. Rodgers essentially is already calling out how bad players shouldn’t receive snaps, so perhaps adding via trade would help the veteran quarterback, who remains more than capable of putting together a run despite what’s been a down year for him, too.

Los Angeles Rams (+3000 to win Super Bowl; +1200 to win NFC)

Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and head coach Sean McVay didn’t agree to come back just to be handed a first-round exit. And that’s exactly the path Los Angeles currently is on as they sit one game back of the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. Oh yeah, and nobody hates draft picks more than Rams general manager Les Snead. The Rams parting with running back Cam Akers seems like a certainty, and they reportedly were a finalist for McCaffrey, so they eye improvements at the position. But more than anything, LA really needs to improve on the offensive line. It’ll take some maneuvering and assets, sure, but the defending Super Bowl champions feel like one team capable of doing so.