NFL Odds: Six Futures Worthy Of Consideration At Midway Point Tyreek Hill presents some enticing plus-money bets given his start by Sean T. McGuire 49 minutes ago

The beginning of the NFL season isn’t the only time to consider placing future bets, as midway through the campaign helps us have a better indication of how players and teams look compared to the rest.

And given we’re entering Week 10 of the 18-week campaign, just over the midway point of the 2022 season, it seems like a good time to highlight a handful of futures that might entice bettors.

Here are six NFL futures with prices courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Tyreek Hill most receiving yards +100

Not a massive value, but given the fact Hill leads the league with 1,104 yards through nine games and is gaining separation, the plus-money is nothing to scoff at. Hill, who is averaging 122.7 (!) receiving yards per game and currently is on pace to become the league’s first 2,000-yard receiver, leads both Justin Jefferson (867 yards) and Stefon Diggs (857) in the category, though Hill has played one more game than both. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has looked like a MVP candidate since returning from injury, and Jaylen Waddle and Hill both have been able to feast on opposing defenses. Betting on Hill to win Offensive Player of the Year at 3-to-1 is rather enticing, too. Cooper Kupp, after all, won the award last season after putting up 1,947 yards and the Dolphins wideout could surpass that.

Matthew Judon most individual sacks +200

The New England Patriots pass rusher has been playing on a different level. He’s had three games with multiple sacks and seven games with at least one sack. Judon leads the league in the category with 11 1/2 sacks, hence his standing atop the betting sheet. Given how the Patriots standout looks capable of setting a New England franchise record, and perhaps even in the mix for the league-wide milestone, it might be worth a wager — especially for Patriots fans to cheer on.

Dallas Cowboys +400 to win NFC East

The 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL with a two-game lead on both the 6-2 New York Giants and 6-2 Dallas Cowboys. It’ll take a strong second half for the Cowboys (or Giants?) to do overcome, but we’re not overly confident the Eagles will conclude the regular season without a blemish. And Philadelphia still has four games left against the NFC East, two of which are on the road, with four of their 9 games remaining coming against teams currently in the NFL playoff picture. Dallas also has four games against current playoff teams.

A.J. Brown most receiving touchdowns +600

Brown has the fourth-best odds to score the most receiving touchdowns. Brown’s six scores currently trails a three-way tie between Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and Travis Kelce, who each have seven. Brown now has five touchdowns in his last three games, proving he and Jalen Hurts are continuing to grow their connection and the Eagles signal-caller is looking his way in the red area.

Brian Daboll to win Coach of the Year +800

If the season were to end after Week 9, many would have Daboll atop their ballot for Coach of the Year. The Giants head coach has done far more with far less this season, guiding New York to six wins in eight games. And let’s not forget this is a Giants team that was favored to miss the playoffs, let alone be in contention for the conference’s best record. On the betting board, Daboll sits behind Eagles coach Nick Siranni (-135) and Minnesota Vikings first-year coach Kevin O’Connell (+650). Daboll, a first-year coach himself, has an advantage as the award has been given to a number of first-year coaches in recent years.

Mike Vrabel to win Coach of the Year +13000

The fact the reigning Coach of the Year is 130-to-1 to win the award is a bit surprising, especially given that Vrabel has been one of the league’s best again this season. He pushed the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime in a Week 9 primetime game. Disclaimer: His standing on the betting sheet probably speaks to the politics as Joe Gibbs was the last to win Coach of the Year in consecutive campaigns (1982, 1983). Nevertheless, not only should Tennessee win the division running away from the Indianapolis Colts, but the Titans could finish with one of the best records in the league. If the Titans continue to beat up on bad teams and earn one or two resume-building wins — only three of their final eight opponents currently are in the playoff picture — this 130-to-1 will look drastically different in late December. Don’t mortgage the house on it, but it’s enticing for a small wager.