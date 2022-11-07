NFL Week 10 Lines: Getting Into Second Half Of Season Teams like the Packers and Rams are running out of time by Mike Cole 3 hours ago

Just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season has reached the midway point.

The trade deadline has come and gone, and Monday night’s clash between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome is the final game of the ninth week of an 18-week campaign.

As we hit the halfway mark, there’s really not a whole lot we can confidently surmise. The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s lone undefeated team through their first eight games. Whether they’re the NFL’s best team is very much for debate, but after the Buffalo Bills — considered by many the actual best team in the league — lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, the debate rages.

And, of course, we’re still getting used to seeing some of the NFL’s marquee quarterbacks struggle with subpar rosters. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are a disaster, and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a miracle to knock off a Los Angeles Rams team that looks all but dead in its Super Bowl defense.

It’s hard to believe, especially for some of those fledgling teams, but there’s a lot of football left to be played, beginning with Week 10.

Here are the opening betting lines and totals for Week 10 in the NFL.

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

(-2.5) Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 42.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 44.5 (in Munich)

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-9.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 50

Houston Texans at (-7) New York Giants, 38.5

(-2.5) New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers, 41

Detroit Lions at (-2.5) Chicago Bears, 48

Minnesota Vikings at (-7) Buffalo Bills, 48.5

Denver Broncos at (-2) Tennessee Titans, 40

Indianapolis Colts at (-6) Las Vegas Raiders, 42.5

Arizona Cardinals at (-3.5) Los Angeles Rams, 43.5

(-5) Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, 43

Los Angeles Chargers at (-7) San Francisco 49ers, 46.5

MONDAY, NOV. 14

Washington Commanders at (-10.5) Philadelphia Eagles, 44.5