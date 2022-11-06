Patriots Inactives Reaction: D-Tackle Out Again; Key Safety Returns

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be missing key pieces on both sides of the ball Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Among the Patriots’ eight inactives for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium were running back Damien Harris (illness), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), center David Andrews (concussion) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee).

This will be the third consecutive DNP for Barmore, who suffered his injury during New England’s Week 6 win in Cleveland. He was a limited participant in all three practices this week. Harris, Parker and Andrews all did not practice this week.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion) also will not play after being placed on injured reserve Saturday. Cannon started the last two games at right tackle. Either Isaiah Wynn or Yodny Cajuste likely will fill that spot in his absence.

The Patriots will get a starter back in their secondary, as safety Kyle Dugger returns after missing last week’s win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium with an ankle injury.

Running back Kevin Harris, cornerback Shaun Wade, safety Joshuah Bledsoe and defensive tackle Sam Roberts are healthy scratches.

The Patriots elevated center Kody Russey and wide receiver Lynn Bowden from their practice squad for Sunday’s game. Russey will back up Andrews fill-in James Ferentz. Bowden is a versatile player who can provide depth at both receiver and running back. New England also promoted practice squad running back J.J. Taylor to their 53-man roster as another reserve option behind Rhamondre Stevenson.