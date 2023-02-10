Super Bowl 57 Best Bets: Don’t Forget Chiefs’ Secret Weapon Remember Clyde Edwards-Helaire? by Sam Panayotovich 22 minutes ago

After two weeks of storylines and hype, we’ve almost made it to Super Bowl Sunday.

The closer we get to kickoff, the more I find myself aligning with all-universe quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to defeated the very talented Philadelphia Eagles. And it’s pretty satisfying to hear from multiple Las Vegas bookmakers that some of the largest wagers from respected bettors have rolled in on the Chiefs moneyline and Mahomes to win Most Valuable Player.

One lesson I’ve learned over the years is that if you think outside the box, you can find great prices on specific Super Bowl wagers. This year I’m willing to die on the Clyde Edwards-Helaire to score a touchdown hill at 10-1 odds. The former LSU star hasn’t played since Week 11 because of an ankle injury, but he’ll be active Sunday and I imagine he’ll get a touch or two around the goal line.

“I could definitely see him getting a catch out of the backfield for a touchdown,” Westgate SuperBook executive director John Murray told NESN. “I wouldn’t put anything past Andy Reid. Both these coaches have been holding stuff back all year and this is the time to empty the playbook.”

Here are my four favorite bets for Super Bowl LVII:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire to score a touchdown (+1000 at FanDuel)

When healthy, Edwards-Helaire is the most talented Chiefs running back. He’s a threat on the ground and in the passing game and I’m bullish that Andy Reid will find a way to get him the ball a couple times around the goal line on Super Bowl Sunday. Obviously, it’s more likely this bet does not hit, but it’s the price for me. FanDuel is dealing 10-1 while other shops are as low as +550. Count me in.

1H Under 24.5 points (-120)

Getting the hook here makes this a strong play. Las Vegas oddsmakers opened the game total at 49.5 early last week and with the ascension to 51 everywhere, the first-half total is a little higher too. I cannot underestimate how key the “24” is for totals. Common scores like 14-10, 17-7 are safe “Under” 24.5 as are the longer shots like 21-3 and 24-0. It’s all about the arithmetic on this one.

Over 2.5 players to throw a pass (+130)

With all the weaponry on the field, it’s tough not to think about the potential for trickeration. It’s no secret that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid loves to dial up wacky plays and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is cut from the same cloth. We know at least two players will throw a pass — Mahomes and Hurts — and I’ll take my chances with a third party joining the fun. If this doesn’t hit, I’ll be disappointed.

Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 (-110)

Mahomes’ AFC title game heroics ruined all my Bengals futures and it’s scary to think how much more effective he could be with extra time to heel his hobbled ankle. Philadelphia will finally face some playoff adversity after blowing out New York and San Francisco (with a fourth-string quarterback). Kansas City’s ability to stretch the field with its high-octane offense should keep this game tight and I trust Mahomes in closing time more than Jalen Hurts. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

Super Bowl best bets:

C. Edwards-Helaire TD (+1000)

1H Under 24.5 points (-120)

Over 2.5 passers (+130)

Chiefs +1.5 (-110)

RECORD: (123-133, +17.4)