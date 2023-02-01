Tom Brady Retires With Betting Record Second To None Brady was 215-158-8 against the spread all-time by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, putting an end to the greatest career the league has ever seen.

There’s only so much you can say about Brady without becoming redundant. That much has been proven already, with Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, Gisele Bündchen and countless others paying tribute to the QB and his legendary career.

There is a seemingly never-ending list of records and accomplishments to quantify Brady’s impact on the NFL. The 45-year-old owns more Super Bowl rings (seven) and Super Bowl MVP awards (five) than any other player in league history. He has also amounted more total completions (8,953), attempts (13,971) passing yards (102,614), touchdown passes (737) and wins (286) than any other quarterback.

There is one area, however, that the three-time MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler has quietly dominated. No one was a safer bet than Brady.

Just as he dominated the field, Brady dominated sportsbooks throughout his career. David Purdum and Tristan H. Cockcroft of ESPN put together a list of Brady’s most impressive accomplishments in the sports betting realm.

Among them, Brady being 215-158-8 against the spread all-time. As you would expect from the former sixth-round pick, he was also the greatest underdog ever, pulling outright upsets in 56.6% of his games as a betting underdog, going 30-23 straight-up.

Though many fans around the NFL hope this will be it for the legend, you can never truly say never with Brady. So, if he does come back, you may want to consider betting on him.