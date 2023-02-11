Watch For These Alex Ovechkin, David Pastrnak Props Ahead Of Bruins Return Ovechkin still is in the long chase for Wayne Gretzky's record by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago

BOSTON — The Bruins return to action Saturday after the NHL All-Star break, and there is plenty to keep an eye out for in the final months of the season.

Boston will take on the Capitals at TD Garden. The Black and Gold beat Washington in the season-opener, 5-2, and since then, David Pastrnak has been the face of the Bruins’ dominant run. The forward is fourth in points with 72 and second in goals with 38, as of Saturday.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid leads the NHL in those categories, which has made him the favorite to win the Rocket Richard and Hart trophies, but Pastrnak has been right behind him.

Alex Ovechkin made history this season by passing Gordie Howe to become second in the all-time leader in goals. He is 83 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the top of the list, and Ovechkin is unlikely to slow down as the Capitals try to hang on to a playoff spot. The 37-year-old is tied for eighth in goals scored this season with 32.

Pastrnak is on pace to score more than 50 goals this season, which would make him the sixth Bruins player to do so. He had a career-high 48 goals in the 2019-20 season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has set the line at 56.5. A bet on either the over or the under has -115 odds, which means a $100 bet would pay out $186.96. Pastrnak’s regular-season points line is set at 107.5 and also has -115 odds on the over or under. If the 26-year-old does eclipse the 100-point mark, it would make him the 11th Boston player ever to accomplish the feat.

As for Ovechkin, his goal line at DraftKings is set at 50.5 — the Capitals forward scored 50 goals last season — and again, the odds on the over and under are set at -115.

The Bruins, of course, are primarily focused on winning the Stanley Cup, but it’s possible Boston can accomplish a lot more along with a championship this season.