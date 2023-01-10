Where Bruins’ David Pastrnak’s Hart Trophy Odds Stand Amid Hot Stretch Connor McDavid will be tough to beat by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

David Pastrnak was near unstoppable during the Bruins’ road trip, and oddsmakers have shifted in response.

Boston swept its three-game West-Coast road trip, and Pastrnak scored eight points during that stretch, which was capped off with a hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The Black and Gold remain the top team in the NHL with 68 points, which makes them the favorite to win the Stanley Cup, and the team could receive recognition for the team’s run in terms of hardware.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark was named to his first All-Star team and is the betting favorite to win the Vezina Trophy. Head coach Jim Montgomery likely is among the favorites to win the Jack Adams Trophy and captain Patrice Bergeron is a near lock to win his sixth Selke Trophy — most major sportsbooks do not offer odds for those awards.

As for Pastrnak, the 26-year-old had +1400 odds to win the Rocket Richard Trophy six games into the season. The Bruins winger is up to 32 goals as of Tuesday — two behind Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid — and his odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have shortened to +280. At BetMGM and Caesars, the odds on Pastrnak winning his second Rocket Richard Trophy are at +250 and +200, respectively.

McDavid has +180, +170 and +175 odds to be the league’s top goalscorer at DraftKings, BetMGM and Caesars, respectively.

There is a similar story when it comes to the Hart Trophy. Pastrnak had +3000 odds through six games to win the award for the first time in his nine-year career. Those odds have shortened to +1500 at DraftKings as of Tuesday. His odds at BetMGM and Caesars are at +1400 and +1200, respectively.

But McDavid will be tough to deny, according to oddsmakers. The two-time Hart Trophy winner has -300, -350 and -225 odds to win the award for a third time at DraftKings, BetMGM and Caesars, respectively.

The Oilers star leads the league with 77 points, which is 15 more than his teammate Leon Draisaitl and 19 more than Pastrnak, as of Tuesday. The Bruins All-Star was eighth in odds six games into the season, and he is second behind McDavid, and that likely is how things will remain unless a dramatic shift were to occur.