Jayson Tatum NBA Finals MVP Favorite After Game 7 Masterpiece Tatum is back on the top line after falling when Boston faced a 3-2 deficit by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Jayson Tatum was not only the talk of Boston after his Game 7 masterpiece against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics superstar was the focal point of the NBA community.

And his record-setting 51-point performance in the winner-take-all contest, coupled by the obvious fact the Celtics are still alive, has caused Tatum to jump to the top of the betting board. Tatum currently has the shortest odds to win NBA Finals MVP (+130) after opening at 5-1 before Boston’s playoff run started. When the Celtics faced a 3-2 series deficit against the Sixers, Tatum dropped down the board just like Boston’s NBA Finals futures.

Both, to no surprise, are back. The Green also have the shortest odds to win the title (-105) on FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the Denver Nuggets (+230), Los Angeles Lakers (+390) and Miami Heat (13-1).

To win NBA Finals MVP:

Jayson Tatum +130

Nikola Jokic +240

LeBron James +950

Anthony Davis +950

Jaylen Brown +950

Jimmy Butler +1600

Jamal Murray +3100

Bam Adebayo +12000

Malcolm Brogdon +12000

Derrick White +12000

The respect from oddsmakers is everywhere.

The Celtics are heavily favored entering their best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals series against the Heat. Boston represents the Eastern Conference in each of the shortest NBA finalists futures — against Nuggets (-115) and against Lakers (+175) — as well.

Tatum and the Celtics are an 8-point home favorite entering Wednesday night’s Game 1 at TD Garden.