Bet Against Bill Belichick? Professional Bettors Have Better Ideas New England's win total is 7.5 by Sam Panayotovich 1 hours ago

Bill Belichick still scares the hell out of professional sports bettors.

The New England Patriots have one of the NFL’s toughest schedules and might have the weakest roster in a loaded AFC East, but wise guys remain hesitant when it comes to betting their hard-earned money against Belichick.

American sportsbooks are dealing the Pats’ season win total at O/U 7.5 and that number could creep up if they acquire Dalvin Cook or DeAndre Hopkins — or both.

One group believes the “Under” is far from a layup.

“This is actually a fun one,” professional bettor Adam Chernoff from RAS Picks told NESN. “We had an incredible disagreement through our entire group. No team got more discussion and no team had more people on both sides.

“Some of the guys were adamant about the ‘Under,’ but it was strongly talked back by somebody that doesn’t want to stake a single dollar against Belichick being unable to win eight (regular-season) games.”

Lowest NFL win totals at FanDuel Sportsbook:

7.5 – Bears, Giants, Packers, Panthers, Patriots, Titans

6.5 – Bucs, Colts, Commanders, Raiders, Rams, Texans

4.5 – Cardinals

“Big talking points for the ‘Under’ were the massive question marks about the Patriots’ offense and their absurd strength of schedule,” Chernoff said. “You go through that schedule week to week and there are just no breaks. It’s as difficult of a schedule as any NFL team has faced in a long time.

“I can’t see eight wins, but people in the group who have more pull than me don’t want to bet against Belichick getting to eight wins.”

Eight Super Bowl rings — six as a head coach and two as a defensive coordinator — cement Belichick as the greatest of all time yet all that remarkable success tends to outweigh his team’s current talent level. And let us not forget Mac Jones has to face Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa two times apiece.

Belichick’s sideline presence is truly the elephant in a room of respected sports bettors.

“Honestly, that’s accurate,” Chernoff agreed. “There are many reasons to look ‘Under,’ but guys don’t wait to tie up money for seven months to bet against Belichick.

“If anybody can get a team to eight wins, it’s him.”