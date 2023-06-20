Could DeAndre Hopkins Be Package Deal With Another NFL Star?

The Patriots have already put in the work trying to lure DeAndre Hopkins to New England by hosting the three-time All-Pro wide receiver on a free-agent visit last week.

But could the Patriots potentially signing the veteran wideout lead to two-for-one shopping? It certainly could play out that way with another prized free agent voicing his interest to play alongside Hopkins.

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month, went on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” Monday and discussed the scenario of both NFL stars landing on the same team.

“If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL,” Cook told Schefter.

Cook said he hasn’t talked to Hopkins about any plans of uniting and playing for the same franchise, but added he’s been meaning to “reach out” to Hopkins.

The two would give a jolt to any offense they join. The 27-year-old Cook, who had surgery in February to repair a torn labrum, totaled his fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022 to go along with eight touchdowns on the ground and two receiving touchdowns. Hopkins, 31, was still productive for the Arizona Cardinals last season despite missing the first six games due to a PED suspension. Hopkins made 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Cook and Hopkins have both iterated they plan to take their time and won’t rush into a decision with NFL training camps opening next month. And Cook believes the two are on the same page in other ways as well.

“I know his mindset, and I done play against D-Hop a numerous amount of times,” Cook told Schefter. “When I been with D-Hop, we done chill together, we done been around each other, and it’s like I kind of see the person that he is like, he want to win and that’s what my mind at to.

“I want to go win. Like I said, the money gonna come and that’s going to happen. But like as far as going to lift that (Vince Lombardi) Trophy up, he got the same mindset as me.”

While the Patriots are in the running for Hopkins, they have yet to be linked to Cook — a team within the AFC East has been connected to Cook, though. That’s not a surprise in New England’s case since it already has a crowded running back room, highlighted by Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots also are high on Ty Montgomery as a third-down back and spent two draft picks last year on Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris, who both flashed some potential in 2022.

But with all indications pointing to the Patriots wanting Hopkins, adding Cook as well would give New England’s offense much-needed playmakers it lacked the last couple of seasons.