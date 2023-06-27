Another Sign Free Agent Dalvin Cook Might Be Interested In Patriots

DeAndre Hopkins might not be the only high-profile NFL free agent who the Patriots are keeping tabs on.

Dalvin Cook also resides on the open market following his release from the Minnesota Vikings on June 9. New England could use a trusted complement to Rhamondre Stevenson and the list of internal options to fill that role recently diminished with the release of veteran back James Robinson.

Unless it was held in complete secrecy, the Patriots have not (yet) brought Cook in for a free-agent visit as they did with Hopkins. However, the four-time Pro Bowl selection might have recently endorsed the idea of playing in New England when he retweeted a video of former NFL executive Michael Lombardi breaking down why Cook would be a good fit with Mac Jones and company. The 27-year-old also “liked” a tweet captioned “Dalvin Cook, you are a #Patriot” — another potential sign that Cook is open to the idea of taking his talents to Foxboro.

New England fans might not want to get their hopes up about Cook lining up in the backfield at Gillette Stadium, though. The AFC East rival Dolphins are the odds-on favorite to land the seventh-year pro, and a move to South Beach would mark a homecoming for the Miami native who played collegiate ball at Florida State.