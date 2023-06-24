Patriots Fans Might Not Like Teams Favored To Sign Dalvin Cook Cook appears bound for the AFC East by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago

Dalvin Cook is one of the top offensive free agents left in the market, and he could make an ideal fit for Bill O’Brien’s offense.

Cook, who turns 28 on Aug. 10, has explained what he wants out of a team, but he also has expressed a desire to play with DeAndre Hopkins. The All-Pro wideout has visited the New England Patriots and Tennesee Titans and reportedly is thinking through offers from those franchises. However, he could delay his decision until the start of training camp at the end of July.

It’s possible Cook could be a package deal with Hopkins, but while the free agent running back liked the idea of his fit with the Patriots, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have two other AFC East teams as the favorite to sign the four-time Pro Bowler.

The Miami Dolphins are the favorite at +175, and the New York Jets are behind them at +350. The Denver Broncos also reportedly have expressed interest in signing Cook, and they round out the top three favorites at +600. The Patriots are viewed as a long-shot choice with 25-1 odds to sign Cook. Conversely, New England is the favorite to sign Hopkins -115.

The Patriots would have to be creative with their salary cap if they want to sign Cook and Hopkins at their expected market prices. But if you think New England can figure things out and come away with both Hopkins and Cook, its current odds are decent value. A $100 bet pays out $2,600.

Rhamondre Stevenson is ready for his challenge as the lead back in the Patriots offense, but New England would be wise to add as much talent as possible to assist Mac Jones in his third season, especially after the poor results Matt Patricia’s tenure produced.

Whether Cook is that player or not is up to Bill Belichick to decide, but it’s likely teams won’t be signing free agents until training camp draws closer.