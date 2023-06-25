Long-Shot Golfers Keep Winning With Keegan Bradley’s Title At Travelers The New England native was priced at 90-1 entering the Travelers Championship by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

CROMWELL, Conn. — New England golf fans took over the grounds of TPC River Highlands this weekend for the 2023 Travelers Championship, and those who backed arguably New England’s most prominent player earned a payday themselves.

And while it might not have been the same $3.6 million that Keegan Bradley earned this weekend, the fact the graduate of Hopkinton High School in Hopkinton, Mass. was in the neighborhood of 90-1 entering the tournament certainly made for some long-shot payouts.

Bradley set a course record at TPC River Highlands with his finish of 23-under par 257. He won the tournament by three shots, and that was only because of three backside bogies. Bradley led by six shots with seven holes to play.

FanDuel Sportsbook had Bradley 90-1 ahead of Thursday’s first round, per The New York Post. Caesars Sportsbook had him priced the same. BetMGM initially opened Bradley 70-1 before moving him to 80-1 as of Wednesday, as well.

To those on the course this weekend, Bradley was a clear fan-favorite. However, golf bettors didn’t put a lot on Bradley. Less than 1% of tickets and 1% of the handle was on Bradley at BetMGM as of Wednesday. It marked the fifth time he earned a top-10 finish this season, winning two events.

Bradley’s win marks the third straight weekend where a long-shot golfer has won. Nick Taylor was 75-1 to win the RBC Canadian Open, which concluded June 11, while 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark was as high as 100-1 to win the major championship held last weekend.