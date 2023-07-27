Broncos’ Sean Payton Calls NFL’s Gambling Policy ‘Shameful’ Defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely Monday by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

The NFL has cracked down on its anti-gambling approach this year, and it’s been scrutinized, most recently by a high-profile head coach.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely Monday for violating the league’s gambling policy. A season-long suspension means that player bet on NFL games. Players are allowed to do bet on other sports, but if they do so in a team facility, that results in a minimum of six games.

Uwazurike would have entered his second season in the league, but he won’t earn his salary this season, which wasn’t a lot since he was a fourth-round selection. The situation didn’t sit right with head coach Sean Payton.

“When you have a bunch of players getting D’s, you have to start looking at the message,” Payton told USA TODAY Sports’ Jarrett Bell on Tuesday. “And we’ve had a lot of D’s in our league this year with this policy.”

Payton caught headlines with his shot toward his predecessor and current New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. But Payton became the first head coach to criticize the NFL for its gambling policy. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has discussed the topic but that was to make sure no player violates the policy. Payton shared a similar sentiment, though he went to further extremes.

“You can’t bet on NFL football, ever, ever, ever,” Payton told his team, per USA TODAY Sports. “I don’t give a (expletive) what it is. The other thing is, it’s the same as the gun policy. You can?t bet on nothing if you’re at your facility, your hotel, your airplane. So, wherever you can’t carry a gun, you can?t place a bet.”

Fans have called out the NFL for accepting advertising dollars from prominent sportsbooks but still cracking down on gambling. The irony was not lost on Payton.

“I know this: There’s a handful of owners that are owning these ‘problems,’ ” Payton said. “A player can’t have a share of DraftKings or FanDuel. It’s shameful. Embarrassing.”

Payton wanted a punishment in which a player can learn from their mistakes. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was the first player to be suspended for gambling and said he learned a valuable lesson from the experience. Though, there might be fans who agree that a year-long suspension might be too harsh.