Patriots Next Coach? Oddsmakers React Amid Bill Belichick Speculation Belichick's job security has been a topic of conversation in recent days by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

Talks centering on Bill Belichick’s job security have ramped up in recent days.

Patriots insider Tom E. Curran was the first to say the longtime New England head coach was “on the hot seat,” noting Belichick’s seat has been “different levels of warmth” dating back to 2019. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin on Thursday also shared a potential scenario that would make him think Belichick could be shown the exit.

Oddsmakers clearly have heard how the conversation is trending. And now, they have joined a number of Patriots fans and media outlets in questioning whether a once unthinkable scenario could play out.

“If things don’t turn around this season, would (Patriots owner Robert) Kraft do the unthinkable and move on from the 23-year Patriots leader?” Bookies.com handicapper Adam Thompson wrote Thursday prior to listing Patriots next-coach odds.

Thompson hypothesized current Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is the most likely candidate (+300, 25% probability) to take over for Belichick, should Belichick not return in 2024. Patriots owner Robert Kraft previously said he hopes Mayo is New England’s future head coach.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has the second-highest probability (+450, 18.2%) followed by current NFL coordinators Kellen Moore, Brian Callahan, Kliff Kingsbury, Dan Quinn and Nathaniel Hackett.

Of note, the odds offered by Bookies.com do not reflect prices available at a sportsbook.

The conversation has spread like wildfire in recent days, though it follows a pair of well-documented trends. The first has to do with New England’s lack of on-field success since the departure of Tom Brady. The Patriots have missed the postseason twice in the last three years, with the lone exception resulting in a wild-card beatdown by the Buffalo Bills.

Additionally, Belichick’s unwillingness to spend on top-end talent was back in the headlines this week as the Patriots were outbid by the Tennessee Titans for wideout DeAndre Hopkins. That hasn’t sat well with much of the fanbase, either.

Whether or not you believe Belichick could or should be fired, well, that’s up to you. But there’s no debating the easiest way for Belichick to put these talks to bed is by winning.

Belichick and the Patriots will get that opportunity soon enough.