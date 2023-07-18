The Patriots have not won a playoff game in the last four seasons and missed the postseason two of the last three seasons without Tom Brady, putting a massive spotlight on Bill Belichick’s future in New England.

Belichick and Brady don’t have any animosity toward each other, but there is growing outcry over the latter carrying the former during the Patriots dynasty. The head coach still commands respect across the NFL, but Robert Kraft’s goal of keeping his franchise atop the league could force him to make a drastic change.

Close friends of Belichick reportedly fear he’s on the hot seat, but NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran claimed that fear has been present for years.

“Rich, he’s on the hot seat, and he’s been there at different levels of warmth since 2019,” the Patriots insider said on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

Curran highlighted the 2019 offseason when Brady wanted a guaranteed contract extension similar to what Drew Brees received. Brady didn’t get it and eventually left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl. The Patriots didn’t have a plan and looked like a disaster last season with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in charge of the offense.

Eisen pointed out that “better” can look like different things, especially in a loaded AFC. If the Patriots don’t reach their goals, Curran noted who could replace Belichick.

“Kraft has already started walking back the demand for a playoff win,” Curran said. “You can sense it in him saying, ‘I expect us to be a good team this year, but our schedule is something else.’ … You can’t be situationally stupid. You can’t have a quarterback who is so disgusted on a regular basis. He’s gesturing on the sidelines in disgust. You can’t seem as if you have no clue. You can’t be one of the worst teams in the red zone or on third down. All those things can’t happen. … If they look disorganized, dysfunctional and discipline is out the window, then they might say, ‘That was a great run, but can you go upstairs and just watch Jerod (Mayo) coach next year?”

Belichick is 19 wins away from passing Don Shula for most wins for an NFL head coach all-time if you include the playoffs. Curran speculated that might play a factor in how long Belichick stays with the Patriots.

Mayo has been tabbed as the favorite to succeed Belichick if or when he’s fired or retires since New England publicly discussed his extension amid his visits with other teams to be their head coach. Curran noted how much influence Belichick has on Mayo so the transition would be seamless when it comes to philosophy.

Just like how it’s difficult to imagine the Patriots without Brady, the transition away from Belichick would be hard to fathom for fans, but if New England struggles this season, Kraft’s hand would be tested for the future of the franchise.