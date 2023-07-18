The Patriots missed out on DeAndre Hopkins, but they reportedly came close to signing the All-Pro if not for a key detail in negotiations.

The Tenessee Titans will sign Hopkins, according to multiple reports. The 31-year-old will receive $12 million in base pay which has an upside of $15 million with incentives.

The primary takeaway was Hopkins chose finances over winning, which the receiver clapped back on. The Patriots were seen as a loser since they and the Titans were the only teams Hopkins visited last month, and New England was viewed as the favorite to add to its receiver room.

Patriots fans believed the team didn’t go far enough in negotiations like the Titans did. That only was slightly true, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Story continues below advertisement

“New England was willing to match the max total ($15 million) for 2023, only with a far higher percentage of that total tied to incentives as part of an offer that, structurally at least, looked a little like Kansas City’s offer before the draft,” Breer wrote Tuesday.

If Hopkins reaches 95 catches, 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns, he’ll get his full $3 million in incentives for his two-year contract with the Titans, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals wideout hasn’t played a full season since 2020 due to suspension or injuries. It would be hard to blame Hopkins for choosing the deal that pays more at the base level rather than relying on incentives.

DeVante Parker’s and Ja’Whaun Bentley’s extensions opened up cap space for the Patriots, but it appeared New England had some hesitations about going all in on Hopkins and hoped the star receiver would sign on its terms. It was unsuccessful and will have to find other options if it wants to add more weapons to the offense.