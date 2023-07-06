Patriots Odds-On Favorite To Land Both DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook
They can't whiff on both, right?
The New England Patriots have been linked to the two biggest free agents in the NFL this offseason: DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook.
Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, right?
That appears to be the thought process of DraftKings Sportsbook, who have the Patriots as the favorite to land both Hopkins (-120) and Cook (+200).
Here is the odds boards for both Hopkins and Cook.
DeAndre Hopkins’ next team odds
New England Patriots: -120
Buffalo Bills: +380
Tennessee Titans: +500
Detroit Lions: +550
Cleveland Browns: +1000
Dalvin Cook’s next team odds
New England Patriots: +200
Miami Dolphins: +200
New York Jets: +400
Denver Broncos: +1200
Dallas Cowboys: +1500
New England hosted Hopkins on a visit in June, joining the Tennessee Titans as the lone two teams he took free-agent visits with. In the immediate aftermath of those visits, it was reported Hopkins was deciding between those two squads — hoping to sign around the time of training camp. The Patriots signed DeVante Parker to an extension, opening up cap space to sign Hopkins.
Cook appears to be open to the idea of signing with New England, but the Miami Dolphins have made a strong push to sign the former Pro Bowler as well.