Patriots Odds-On Favorite To Land Both DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook They can't whiff on both, right? by Keagan Stiefel 3 hours ago

The New England Patriots have been linked to the two biggest free agents in the NFL this offseason: DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, right?

That appears to be the thought process of DraftKings Sportsbook, who have the Patriots as the favorite to land both Hopkins (-120) and Cook (+200).

Here is the odds boards for both Hopkins and Cook.

DeAndre Hopkins’ next team odds

New England Patriots: -120

Buffalo Bills: +380

Tennessee Titans: +500

Detroit Lions: +550

Cleveland Browns: +1000

Dalvin Cook’s next team odds

New England Patriots: +200

Miami Dolphins: +200

New York Jets: +400

Denver Broncos: +1200

Dallas Cowboys: +1500

New England hosted Hopkins on a visit in June, joining the Tennessee Titans as the lone two teams he took free-agent visits with. In the immediate aftermath of those visits, it was reported Hopkins was deciding between those two squads — hoping to sign around the time of training camp. The Patriots signed DeVante Parker to an extension, opening up cap space to sign Hopkins.

Cook appears to be open to the idea of signing with New England, but the Miami Dolphins have made a strong push to sign the former Pro Bowler as well.