NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Mulling Offers From Patriots, Titans

DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t appear to be in any rush to decide who his next team will be.

The free-agent wide receiver visited the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, but there are multiple other teams linked to the All-Pro wideout. Multiple reports said Hopkins’ visit to Foxboro went well, and the 31-year-old has gotten close to the team enough to where he possibly subtweeted them.

There is a case the Patriots would benefit from Hopkins delaying his decision, but ideally, the sooner he’s able to work with Mac Jones and Bill O’Brien, the better for New England.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini was on “NFL Live” on Wednesday and said Hopkins’ “sales job” continued as he tries to get other teams interested in him. But Russini revealed the free agent is going over offers from the Patriots and Titans. This report would confirm Bill Belichick did make a contract offer to Hopkins, but the five-time Pro Bowl selection still chose to leave New England and think about his options.

Russini added fans shouldn’t expect Hopkins’ decision to arrive in the coming days. This likely will be a process that will “take some time.”

Hopkins’ fit with the Patriots has been called into question, but if Belichick did offer the wideout a contract, it does show how much New England feels it needs another playmaker to help out Jones in his third season.