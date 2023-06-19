How Delaying Decision Could Benefit Patriots Target DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins still hasn’t signed with either the Tennessee Titans or the New England Patriots despite visiting both teams over the last couple of weeks.

And there could be a method to the wide receiver’s madness.

By waiting to make his free agency decision, Hopkins ultimately might find more suitors on the open market, in turn boosting his next contract.

To illustrate this point, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs’ pursuit of Hopkins before the 2023 NFL Draft in April. The Chiefs reportedly worked on a trade with the Cardinals, prior to Arizona releasing Hopkins, but those talks fizzled when fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens worth $15 million guaranteed.

“At that point, the Chiefs were determined to add a receiver, but that didn’t mean they were going to spend for one — so they took the money earmarked for Hopkins, gave it to former Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith, and drafted SMU wideout Rashee Rice in the second round,” Breer wrote Monday. “And now they’ve had six good weeks with Rice in the building.”

So, how does this relate to Hopkins moving forward?

Well, it really comes down to the internal evaluations teams make as training camp draws closer. Doors seemingly shut for Hopkins — like the one in Kansas City — might suddenly open based on certain personnel assessments.

“When the team gets back from vacation, they’ll go back through the roster, and debrief on the results of the spring and, at that point, it’s possible they decide they need more help at receiver, and use cap space generated through a (Chris) Jones deal to get one,” Breer wrote. “Or they could decide Rice filled that need. Either way, they’ll work through it, and such post-spring discussions among other teams will probably smoke out another suitor or two for Hopkins, which could move his price tag a little bit.”

One definitely could argue Hopkins is better off signing soon, to give himself more time to get acclimated with a new quarterback in a new offense. But the 31-year-old is an established 10-year NFL veteran with five Pro Bowl selections on his résumé. Playing the waiting game shouldn’t set him back too much in that regard, and thus the allure of potentially landing a more lucrative payday might win out as he navigates free agency.

So, for now, fans of the Patriots and Titans remain on pins and needles.