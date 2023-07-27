Three Rookie Running Backs To Target In Fantasy Football Drafts Jahmyr Gibbs is entering a great situation with the Lions by Claudia Bellofatto 6 minutes ago

When it comes to fantasy and betting on the NFL this season, don’t forget about the rookies.

The 2023 class has a plethora of talent, specifically at the running back position. And many of those players are expected to show their upside early on.

Here are three rookies to keep in mind as you enter your fantasy football drafts:

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson has the size and power to make an immediate impact on this Atlanta squad. He has upside with his pass-catching abilities as well, meaning he’ll be able to score in the red zone both on the ground and through the air.

In his final season at Texas, Robinson finished with the sixth-most rushing yards (1,580) in the nation. He had 18 rushing touchdowns (tied for fifth-most) along with two more through the air, totaling 19 catches and over 300 receiving yards in just 12 games.

With a quarterback room consisting of Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside (who has one completion in two years), don’t be surprised if you see the Falcons’ run game early and often.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

TCU’s star back was just one touchdown short and a few hundred yards shy of matching Robinson’s final season. He dominated the Horned Frogs’ running back room with 6.2 yards per carry (6th most in the nation) and more than double the touchdowns (17) of anyone on the team outside of his quarterback Max Duggan.

It’s tough to know what the running back room will look like to start the season with Alvin Kamara’s future up in the air. Miller may have a chance to make an impact earlier than expected, if Kamara’s current legal issues for an altercation during the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas result in a suspension.

If you are worried about the crowded running back room to start the season, Miller may be a player to keep in mind when it comes to the waiver wire down the road.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Gibbs is joining a Lions team that is gaining even more hype this preseason. With Super Bowl odds of 22-1 at FanDuel Sportsbook, Dan Campbell’s squad has better odds than the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and the same price as the Miami Dolphins.

With a top-five offensive line, the Lions are a perfect landing spot when it comes to Gibbs’ potential success. That type of protection mixed with his speed and elite pass-catching ability makes him the ultimate threat.

Tell me what is more impressive:

— A 4.36 40-yard dash

— Leading Alabama players with 151 carries for 926 rushing yards

— Leading Alabama players in receptions with 44 for 444 yards

It doesn’t matter which option you chose because Gibbs accomplished them all in his only season at Alabama. So for as much hype as Detroit is gaining as a team, their rookie running back is being compared to the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, and Kamara as a dynamic pass-catching back, which should excite any fantasy football player.