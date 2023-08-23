Fantasy Football 2023: Former Handcuffs To Draft Given New Situations These running backs have proven they have what it takes to start by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Sometimes, all it takes is an opportunity.

And there are a number of running backs entering the 2023 NFL campaign who will receive more of an opportunity this season after spending a year or two splitting the workload or further down the depth chart. It stands to benefit fantasy football managers.

With that, here are three former running back handcuffs to target given their new situations.

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Admittedly, Pollard probably is the biggest no-brainer on this list. Despite splitting snaps and touches with Ezekiel Elliott last season, Pollard burst onto the scene with a difficult-to-replicate explosiveness. Pollard now headlines Dallas’ backfield after Elliott was released. Elliott since joined the New England Patriots. Pollard finished eighth among running backs in total points scored last season, per Sportradar. With his snap counts expected to exponentially increase — Pollard played less than 50% snaps in eight games in 2022 — he has the opportunity and ceiling of an RB1. Yahoo Sports ranks Pollard RB5 entering the campaign.

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook is no longer with the Vikings after he was released and signed with the New York Jets. That creates the opportunity for Mattison to take over the backfield, which he previously accomplished when Cook was out of the lineup. Mattison played more than 40% of snaps just once during the 2022 campaign. It prompted him to finish outside the top 50 running backs in total scoring (RB51), per Sportradar. However, when he’s had more chances, those numbers are far different. During the 2021 campaign, Mattison started four games and played more than 60% of snaps in those contests. He recorded 171, 153, 114 and 70 total yards of offense with three touchdowns in those four games. He also finished RB8 or better in scoring in three of those four weeks and finished RB13 or better every time. Yahoo! ranks Mattison RB22 entering the season.

Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

Herbert does have a disadvantage that others on this list don’t: He plays alongside one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. And there’s no debating Justin Fields’ running ability will impact Herbert. However, it’s also impossible to overlook what Herbert’s done the last two seasons when he’s seen snaps. Herbert played 60% or more of snaps just twice in 2022 as he shared the backfield with David Montgomery. He turned those two games in 169 yards on 22 touches and 101 yards on 20 touches, with two scores to go along with it. The season prior, Herbert started two games and played 75% or more of snaps three times. He had 100, 97 and 72 yards rushing in those three contests with one score. He was RB12 in fantasy football during that three-week stretch, per Sportradar. Yahoo ranks Herbert RB30 entering the season.