Manchester City Target Faces Potential Ban For Betting Violation Ivan Toney received an eight-month ban back in May for the same violation by Jason Ounpraseuth 6 minutes ago

Lucas Paquetá appeared to be on his way to Manchester City, but the West Ham United midfielder was investigated Friday by the Football Association for potential betting breaches, per The Guardian.

Paquetá was alleged to have bet on soccer matches prior to a potential £70 move to the two-time defending Premier League champions.

“The nature of the allegations has not been revealed and West Ham and the FA declined to comment,” The Guardian wrote. “Sources close to the player said they were shocked by the investigation and that Paquetá had not been accused of making bets.”

Paquetá allegedly made these bets in his native Brazil, according to Sky Sports. And the midfielder also denied those claims.

Brentford forward Ivan Toney received an eight-month ban after admitting to 232 charges of the FA’s betting rules this year. He is not due to return until January.

The NFL also has suspended players for violating its betting policies as leagues across the world try to crack down on players placing wagers on games they play in.

Paquetá, who turns 26 on Aug. 27, joined West Ham last season for £51 million and was a key figure for David Moyes’ side. The Hammers reportedly were looking at potential replacements for the Brazilian forward if he left for Manchester United, but that is left up in the air until the investigation is complete.

West Ham plays Chelsea at London Stadium on Sunday, and Paquetá is available to play the match.