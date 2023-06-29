Former UMass Star, Ex-Patriot Suspended Indefinitely For Betting Four players in total were suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

The NFL continued its crackdown on players violating the league’s gambling policy Thursday.

The Indianapolis Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor were suspended indefinitely due to betting on NFL games during the 2022 season, as announced in a press release. Rodgers, a UMass product, apologized and took accountability for his actions.

Rodgers placed over 100 bets, including a game involving the Colts, sources told ESPN’s David Purdum. Friends of the cornerback and returner encouraged him to place the wagers that were in the $25-$50 range — Florida did not have legal sports betting during the 2022 NFL season. The largest wager was a $1,000 prop bet on the total rushing yards by a Colts running back, which cashed.

Berry, who played for the New England Patriots in 2020, is in the final year of his contract and his salary will be forfeited.

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended six games for betting on non-NFL sports at a team facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason activities and preseason games. Petit-Frere sent a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter apologizing for his actions.

The NFL has attempted to prevent players from betting despite taking in ad dollars from major sportsbooks. Detriot Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was suspended six games as part of a group of players that were punished in April and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley served his indefinite suspension last season.

The league also recruited Tom Brady to film a video cautioning players from breaking the gambling policy. The Patriots are among multiple teams that have attempted to make this policy clear.