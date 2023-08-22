NFL Odds: Lions Love Dangerous For Futures Bettors There are people who think the Lions can win the Super Bowl by Keagan Stiefel 25 minutes ago

There is no NFL team that is getting more preseason love than the Detroit Lions.

That’s kind of insane to type out, but it’s the undoubted truth. Detroit is the favorite to win the NFC North now that Aaron Rodgers is gone, has Coach of the Year favorite Dan Campbell and is among the five favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Lions!!!

We’ve already detailed how insane it is that Detroit is getting this kind of love, so let’s just dive into how crazy it has actually gotten.

2022 in review

9-8, second in NFC North

12-5 against the spread

10-7 over/under

Key offseason additions

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (draft)

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

RB David Montgomery

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

CB Cameron Sutton

LB Jack Campbell (draft)

Key offseason losses

RB Jamaal Williams

WR D.J. Chark

S DeShon Elliott

Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Super Bowl: +2100

Conference: +800

Division: +145

Win total: over/under 9.5 (Over -122)

To make playoffs: Yes -178| No +144

2023 award contenders

Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell +1000

MVP: Jared Goff +3000

Offensive POY: Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000

Defensive POY: Aidan Hutchinson +3000

Offensive ROY: Jahmyr Gibbs +900

Defensive ROY: Jack Campbell +1800

2023 outlook

There are real-life people who think the Lions are going to win the Super Bowl.

We’re talking about a team that opens up on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and has road games against the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers. That’s not even to mention that the NFC North is expected to be a dog fight, with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers improving, and the Minnesota Vikings looking to put a choke hold on the entire division.

This isn’t going to be easy.

It’s understandable that teams might be high on Campbell for COTY, or one of their first-round rookies to win ROTY, but team success isn’t exactly something that happens at Ford Field. Yes, things look more positive than they used to, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to run the table, either.

If there’s any advice to take on the Lions in 2023, it is to be careful.