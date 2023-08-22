NFL Odds: Lions Love Dangerous For Futures Bettors
There are people who think the Lions can win the Super Bowl
Tune in to the “Ultimate Betting Show” on NESN or NESN360 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET for daily training camp previews: Next up: the Detroit Lions.
There is no NFL team that is getting more preseason love than the Detroit Lions.
That’s kind of insane to type out, but it’s the undoubted truth. Detroit is the favorite to win the NFC North now that Aaron Rodgers is gone, has Coach of the Year favorite Dan Campbell and is among the five favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII.
The Lions!!!
We’ve already detailed how insane it is that Detroit is getting this kind of love, so let’s just dive into how crazy it has actually gotten.
2022 in review
9-8, second in NFC North
12-5 against the spread
10-7 over/under
Key offseason additions
RB Jahmyr Gibbs (draft)
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
RB David Montgomery
WR Marvin Jones Jr.
CB Cameron Sutton
LB Jack Campbell (draft)
Key offseason losses
RB Jamaal Williams
WR D.J. Chark
S DeShon Elliott
Look ahead to 2023 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Super Bowl: +2100
Conference: +800
Division: +145
Win total: over/under 9.5 (Over -122)
To make playoffs: Yes -178| No +144
2023 award contenders
Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell +1000
MVP: Jared Goff +3000
Offensive POY: Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000
Defensive POY: Aidan Hutchinson +3000
Offensive ROY: Jahmyr Gibbs +900
Defensive ROY: Jack Campbell +1800
2023 outlook
There are real-life people who think the Lions are going to win the Super Bowl.
We’re talking about a team that opens up on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs and has road games against the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers. That’s not even to mention that the NFC North is expected to be a dog fight, with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers improving, and the Minnesota Vikings looking to put a choke hold on the entire division.
This isn’t going to be easy.
It’s understandable that teams might be high on Campbell for COTY, or one of their first-round rookies to win ROTY, but team success isn’t exactly something that happens at Ford Field. Yes, things look more positive than they used to, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to run the table, either.
If there’s any advice to take on the Lions in 2023, it is to be careful.