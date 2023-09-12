How Injury To Aaron Rodgers Immediately Shifted Jets’ Odds Rodgers was injured just four plays into New York's opener by Sean T. McGuire 1 Hour Ago

There remains plenty of uncertainty regarding the injury Aaron Rodgers suffered on the New York Jets’ opening possession during Monday night’s game against Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers was helped off the field just four plays into New York’s season opener due to what the team deemed to be an ankle injury. He was carted off the field shortly after and ruled out of the contest. The Jets revealed X-rays on his ankle were negative, but that doesn’t mean Rodgers’ injury isn’t serious.

Despite so many questions still unanswered, oddsmakers at major sportsbooks moved the Jets down the betting board.

BetMGM’s John Ewing shared the Jets were moved from 18-1 to 25-1 to win the Super Bowl. FanDuel Sportsbook also listed New York at 28-1 following the injury whereas Gang Green was listed 16-1 before Week 1.

.@nyjets odds to win Super Bowl at @BetMGM



+1800 Before Aaron Rodgers inury



+2500: Now pic.twitter.com/QUtx4Jnt2d — John Ewing (@johnewing) September 12, 2023

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported during the halftime broadcast there was concern Rodgers’ injury could be related to a high-ankle sprain or an Achilles injury, which would vary in recovery timelines.

Oddsmakers surely will pay attention to any and all ensuing updates, much like Jets supporters and NFL fans.