The New York Jets have a long road ahead on Monday night as Aaron Rodgers will not return against the Buffalo Bills.

New York trailed Buffalo early in the first quarter and lost the franchise quarterback to an ankle injury merely four offensive plays into the season opener. Rodgers was sacked by Bills defender Leonard Floyd merely 3:20 into the contest.

After initially being ruled questionable to return, the Jets deemed the star quarterback out for the remainder of Monday night’s game. The 39-year-old was carted off the field after being taken into the medical tent.

Rodgers had X-rays on his injured ankle, which came back negative.

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers at quarterback for the Jets.