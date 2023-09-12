Aaron Rodgers Leaves AFC East Primetime Game With Injury

The New York Jets built their team around Aaron Rodgers after trading for the Super Bowl XLV champion this offseason.

In his first start for the Jets on Monday night, the star quarterback left the game less than five minutes into the game against the Buffalo Bills after a sack from Leonard Floyd.

The 39-year-old was helped to the sideline and later carted off the field in the first quarter.

Rodgers is questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury, per a team announcement from the Jets.

With Rodgers out of the game, 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson is in at quarterback for the Jets.