The hype surrounding the New York Jets adding quarterback Aaron Rodgers to their arsenal might be short-lived after the 39-year-old left the season opener against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter on Monday night with an ankle injury.

Rodgers was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd, which resulted in the quarterback needing to be helped off the field and carted down the tunnel for X-rays.

Here was #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on his ride to the X-ray room a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/bpTT6jmq1g — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 12, 2023

While the Jets confirmed the X-rays were negative, Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Now, the question lingers as to whether or not he is done for the season.

The concern with the Jets quarterback is there is “significant worry for left Achilles tendon tear,” based on the video replay, per Pro Football Doc David J. Chao.

X-rays would be expected to be negative.

Doesn't ease my season ending fears below.

And reports of boot would fit the narative. https://t.co/T48ML5nlwG — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 12, 2023

With Rodgers out of the game, 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson is in at quarterback for the Jets.