The New England Patriots are in need of a backup quarterback now after the roster moves they made Tuesday.

The Patriots surprisingly cut Bailey Zappe and also released Malik Cunningham, leaving Mac Jones as the only quarterback left standing on the depth chart.

While the Patriots are holding out hope that both Zappe and Cunningham clear waivers so that they can return to New England’s practice squad, they might also look to add a veteran with NFL experience at the position.

And according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots might already have a signal-caller that fits that description in mind.

“The Patriots would like (to) get QB Bailey Zappe back on their practice squad — question will be if he clears waivers. Meanwhile, Colt McCoy, who has a few offers, is one vet on the radar,” Breer posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

McCoy, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, is an intriguing option for the Patriots behind Mac Jones, who might already be dealing with an injury suffered in a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

McCoy has 12 years of NFL experience, but hasn’t been a full-time starter since the Cleveland Browns selected him in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft. Since then, he has played for four different franchises, including spending the last two seasons with the Cardinals.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old got playing time in both of those seasons due to injuries to Kyler Murray. He posted a 3-3 record in six starts with the Cardinals while making 12 appearances altogether, completing 71% of his passes for 1,520 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

McCoy did see time in a Week 14 contest last season against the Patriots when Murray suffered a torn ACL early in the game. McCoy completed 27-of-40 passes for 246 yards and one interception in the 27-13 defeat.

There is a connection for McCoy already on the Patriots coaching staff as he served as the New York Giants backup in 2020 when Joe Judge was at the helm.

It is expected that McCoy will be sought after for team’s looking to land a solid backup option, but it doesn’t appear he will rush into anything.

“Colt McCoy’s getting his elbow taken care of, and working through that with the Cardinals, and then will make a decision,” Breer posted.

The Patriots have targeted several players this offseason that have signed with other teams. And if McCoy ends up elsewhere, there are other options for New England at the backup quarterback spot.