Celtics’ Brad Stevens Ecstatic To Be NWSL Boston Investor

Boston was awarded expansion rights to be the NWSL’s 15th team, and the franchise promised close ties to the community this week.

Boston Unity Soccer Partners, an all-female core ownership group, are the primary investors in the club. The group is led by Jennifer Epstein, the daughter of Boston Celtics minority owner Bob Epstein.

She reached out to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and his wife Tracy about having a role with the club, and they became minority investors.

“It’s cool to be kind of on that ground floor,” Stevens told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “We’re very small with regard to our own investor status, but we’re certainly thrilled to help in any way, whether it’s the board as they’re building up a soccer operations group, or looking at recruiting coaches or players down the road.

“Whatever the case may be, we want to help in whatever way we can.”

Stevens’ wife played soccer at DePaul University, and with his responsibilities with the Celtics, she is expected to carry the load for the two when it comes to NWSL Boston.

“I’m just here if they need me to show up at something, or if they want to ask how we go about things like sports science or coaching, whatever the case may be,” Stevens said. “Anything we can answer that may be a crossover, we’re happy to help with.”

The Stevens family and BUSP officially unveiled plans for NWSL Boston at city hall with Mayor Michelle Wu. The team plans on playing in 2026 at George R. White Stadium in historic Franklin Park.