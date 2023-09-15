Who Fills Bruins Legend Patrice Bergeron’s Void For Selke Trophy? A young New Jersey Devils center is expected to continue his rise by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 Hours Ago

Patrice Bergeron retired this offseason, which means the top defensive forwards will have a better chance to win the Selke Trophy.

The Boston Bruins legend won the award a record sixth time after the 2022-23 NHL season. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion won the award five times in the past 10 seasons, which is why there is a campaign among Bruins fans and players to have the award named after him.

But the beginning of the 2023-24 season will continue with the Selke name, and there will be a lot of exciting contenders for the award. Sportsbooks rarely released odds to win the Selke Trophy, likely due to Bergeron’s dominance over the awards. But that’s different on FanDuel this season.

Here are the top 10 favorites to win the Selke Trophy this season.

Nico Hischier +600

Aleksander Barkov +1000

Mitch Marner +1000

An?e Kopitar +1100

Joel Eriksson Ek +1200

Elias Pettersson +1300

Anthony Cirelli +1500

Elias Lindholm +1600

Phillip Danault +1600

Jordan Staal +1700

Hischier and Marner were finalists last season, so it makes sense why they are among the top three with the New Jersey Devils center as the favorite by a decent margin.

The 24-year-old was a standout for the breakout Devils, and if New Jersey doesn’t regress, he should be a finalist again.

Kopitar and Barkov have won the award in the past with the Los Angeles Kings veteran being a two-time winner.

There was not a Bruins player on FanDuel’s listing, as of Friday. As good as Charlie Coyle is on the penalty kill, he likely would be a long shot if he was listed.

That assessment is why it would be tough to go too far off the board. The Selke isn’t as high-profile of an award as the Hart Trophy or the Vezina Trophy, so you would need a strong public campaign from one of the long-shot picks.