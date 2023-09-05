Charlie Coyle Has Comical Reaction To Patrice Bergeron-Less Bruins’ Practice

BOSTON — There have been instances in the past where Patrice Bergeron was not with the Boston Bruins when the team took the ice collectively for its first captains’ practice. Brad Marchand noted how that had been the case in the past due to a myriad of reasons.

But Warrior Ice Arena nevertheless felt a bit different Tuesday when the Black and Gold took the ice for their first captains’ practice of the 2023-24 season. Ironically enough, they were doing so without a captain, as one has yet to be announced by the organization following the retirement of Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron’s absence surely was not lost on anyone. And Charlie Coyle summed it up humorously: It’s like the Bruins were without their dad.

“It’s definitely different. It’s been how long — 19 or 20 years, right?” Coyle said inside the locker room at the team’s practice facility. “It’s definitely different. We can talk all day about those guys, we all know what those guys mean and what they’ve meant.

“Without those guys, especially Bergy not being around here, it’s just like your dad’s not here watching over you,” Coyle said. “It’s like when Bergy is here everything is great, everything’s all set. But we’re gonna miss those guys.”

Coyle also referred to David Krejci, who announced his retirement last month, and veteran forwards Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall, who were traded to the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason in June.

Marchand, Coyle and the Bruins now plan to move forward and fill those leadership roles by a committee approach. Marchand stressed how it would be up to everyone, including him, to pick up the slack as they enter the campaign fresh off a 2022-23 season in which they earned the Presidents’ Trophy.

“It’s going to be a good mix, and we’re looking forward to see how that shapes up and it should be a good year,” Coyle said.

The Bruins will host two more captain’s practices before starting training camp Sept. 20. The Black and Gold will face the New York Rangers in their preseason debut Sept. 24 and open their regular season Oct. 11 against the Blackhawks.