Why Patriots Trifecta Prop Against Jets Worth Taking Flier On New England could dominate New York this Sunday by Jason Ounpraseuth 30 Minutes Ago

The Patriots enter MetLife Stadium this Sunday hoping to get their first win of the 2023 NFL season, and they have a strong chance to do that against the Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh did not give up on Zach Wilson after a horrid outing against the Dallas Cowboys, and the third-year quarterback likely will deal with more pressure against New England’s defense.

The Patriots still have a lot to fix on the offense, especially their offensive line, but they have a chance to pay off one of FanDuel’s special props for Week 3.

You can bet New England to score at least one offensive, defensive and special teams touchdown against the Jets at 120-1. A $10 bet pays out $1,210.

The last team to do this was the Cowboys in Week 1 against the New York Giants. And despite the low total, there’s a case the Patriots can do the same against the Jets.

New York’s offensive line might be worse than the Patriots’ unit, and this Sunday could shape up to be a huge game for Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. A fumble recovery or interception return for a touchdown always is a realistic possibility against Wilson.

Mac Jones gets a tough test against a stout Jets defense, but Bill O’Brien showed glimpses of creativity in the first two weeks of the season, and we’re only asking for one touchdown from the offense.

A special teams touchdown is the most dicey, but Brendan Schooler showed last week the special teams unit can exploit a deficiency and make a big play. So while we might not get another Marcus Jones punt return touchdown, it’s possible a blocked punt or field goal returned for a touchdown can get us there.

There’s very little guarantee this will actually happen, but FanDuel’s field-goal parlay in Week 2 showed that even throwing a fraction of pizza money can pay out huge. A low-stakes cash on this prop could help add more excitement to a matchup that is expected to be a rock fight.