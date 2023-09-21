The Patriots didn’t look great the last two weeks, but Rodney Harrison believes you’d be foolish to think all hope is lost in New England.

Bill Belichick’s team enters Week 3 at 0-2 after dropping a pair of home games to start the season. The losses to the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and division-rival Miami Dolphins followed a similar script. The Patriots started slow and admirably rallied late, but they couldn’t overcome critical mistakes and wasted too many promising opportunities.

But Harrison, who played six seasons in New England, isn’t going to count out his former team. And on a recent episode of the “Eye on Foxborough” podcast, the retired safety condemned those who already have buried the Pats.

“It’s dumb for fans to sit there and say that,” Harrison said, as transcribed by MassLive. “It’s just stupid. I mean, if you know anything about coach (Bill) Belichick, you know, every single week, I don’t care what the record is. They’re gonna fight and claw and they’re giving themselves a chance to win against two good teams back to back. Both of these teams should be in the playoffs, that they lost to. These are good football teams. And I just, I don’t get it. You bury a team after a couple of weeks. I mean, obviously there’s a learning curve. Just like Christian Gonzalez being a young player. There’s a learning curve on defense as well. You’re trying to figure out what you have on defense. What do you have on offense? It’s early.”

Harrison is right in saying it would be reckless to call it a lost season for the Patriots after only two weeks. That said, if New England falls to the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets on Sunday, there won’t be much room for optimism in Foxboro, Mass.

The AFC East foes are scheduled to kick off from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET