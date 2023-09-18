The Jets’ approach to Sunday’s game in Dallas got a major rise out of Damien Woody.

New York’s offense looked dreadful in a 30-10 loss to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Zach Wilson and company only mustered up 215 yards of total offense, but in defense of the third-year quarterback, his coaches didn’t really set him up to succeed.

Gang Green effectively abandoned the run against the America’s Team, as Wilson paced the visitors with a mere five carries. Mind you, the Jets were coming off a game in which Breece Hall shredded the Buffalo Bills for 127 yards on the ground.

As such, three New York running backs combining for only 12 carries in Week 2 set Woody off.

“You can’t even establish anything if you don’t run the ball but like 10 damn times,” the former offensive lineman said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Like, you’re not even giving your guys a chance. My whole thing is they should have just kept coming at them again and again and again. It’s like body blows in boxing. You continue to throw body blows and then in the third quarter, that’s when things start opening up. But they didn’t even give themselves a damn chance in the game because they completely — how are you going to have Breece Hall, arguably your best player, only have four damn touches? That is ridiculous. I don’t want to get my blood pressure up too much, but that was an awful, awful game plan against the Dallas Cowboys.”

One can assume the Jets will lean on the running game more this Sunday. New York’s Week 3 opponent, the New England Patriots, allowed 145 rushing yards and two scores on the ground in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. That said, Bill Belichick might load his team up in the trenches and force the Jets to try to win with Wilson’s arm.

All told, Sunday’s rivalry game at MetLife Stadium has the makings of a low-scoring affair.