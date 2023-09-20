If there’s one thing the New York Jets don’t need, it’s Zach Wilson running around trying to make plays.

That’s kind of the whole reason why the former No. 2 overall pick lost his job, with the Jets going out and acquiring Aaron Rodgers in the offseason after watching Wilson play out of structure to horrendous results for two seasons.

That’s why it’s so insane that they’re going to throw him out there against the New England Patriots with this offensive line.

If you need some back story, New York entered this season with big expectations after acquiring Rodgers. Those expectations tanked after the 39-year-old went down with an Achilles injury just four plays into the season. That influenced the return of Wilson, who has since been pressured on 69% of his drop backs and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons accounting for six pressures, four QB hits, and one sack by himself in Week 2.

That doesn’t seem to matter to Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who had a very clear answer when asked if he’d change things up front entering a Week 3 matchup with the Patriots.

“No, no, not right now,” Saleh said Wednesday, per team-provided transcript. “Like I said, the same group ran for 180 yards against Buffalo, so I said what happened on Sunday and it is what it is, it just wasn’t our best day coaching, playing, executing, all of it. And it’s just turning the page over and just trying to figure out how we can get back on track.”

The unit of Connor McGovern, Duane Brown, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton has been particularly porous up the middle, which is tremendous news for the likes of Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Keion White, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Ja’Whaun Bentley, who will all have opportunities at the interior on stunts and blitzes.

The Patriots have always had success rushing Wilson, getting home 11 times in four games against the 24-year-old.

That number could grow exponentially Sunday.