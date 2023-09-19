Pat McAfee might’ve hit the nail on the head Monday when breaking down Brenden Schooler’s epic field goal block against the Dolphins.

Schooler, executing a creative design, blocked a 55-yard Jason Sanders field goal attempt in one of the best special teams plays you’ll ever see. It probably was the Patriots’ best play from their 24-17 home loss to Miami.

McAfee, a former NFL punter, offered fascinating insight into the block during a segment on his show. He confidently asserted that New England exploited the pre-snap breathing pattern of Dolphins holder/punter Jake Bailey, who filled both roles for the Patriots the last four seasons.

While appearing on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show Monday afternoon, Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater basically confirmed that McAfee was right.

“McAfee’s a very smart guy,” Slater said with a verbal wink. “He knows what he’s talking about. So, I don’t wanna go too deep into that, but may have been a special wrinkle for that particular situation.”

Matthew Slater hints at @PatMcAfeeShow’s FG Block Breakdown being right pic.twitter.com/ytgkCgaczX — Jones & Mego with Arcand (@JonesandMego) September 19, 2023

Slater, speaking with reporters earlier in the day, offered his own take on the incredible block. Like Schooler did after the game, Slater made sure to praise New England’s special teams coaching trio.

“Give a lot of credit to Cam (Achord) and Joe Houston and Joe Judge for seeing what they believed to be a weakness there that we could take advantage of,” Slater said. “I think a tremendous design, one that we really haven’t seen.”

“And then the most important piece of that is you have to have the right guy to execute it. And Schooler’s a guy who has tremendous length, tremendous speed, his ability to bend the fence is phenomenal, and his quickness. I think he’s probably the only guy on the team that can execute that. So, we chose the right guy, and I just have so much confidence in him.”

Slater has been in awe of Schooler since early last season when the undrafted rookie earned a roster spot and emerged as a special teams weapon. By the end of the campaign, Slater believed Schooler deserved to be a Pro Bowler.

But his respect for Schooler goes far beyond what the Texas product does on the field.

“I know we’ve been playing together for a little over a year, but it feels like we’ve played together for decades,” Slater said. “I mean his maturity, his desire to compete, so you knew in that moment it wasn’t going to be too big for him. I had no doubt in my mind that he was going to block it.

“… You obviously give a ton of credit to the coaches for scouting that out, but then you give a ton of credit to 41 for just being 41.”