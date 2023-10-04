NFL Odds: Easily Identifiable Underdogs Return In Week 5 How about a 10-2 start to the season? by Keagan Stiefel 32 Minutes Ago

It would normally be insane for us to claim any pick is “easily identifiable,” but NFL underdogs have been kind to us throughout the early portion of the season.

It hasn’t been very difficult identifying poor lines throughout the early portion of this season, which largely responsible for the fact that we have two undefeated weeks of underdog bets so far. As we move further into the season, it seems as though we’re only going to get more comfortable with our knowledge across the league.

Things are trending positively for us, so let’s skip all the hubbub and take a look at the teams we believe can pull off upsets in Week 5.

(+2) Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

The Texans are pretty dang good.

Things started out slow in Houston, but the last two weeks have provided hope for fans of the Texans. They’ve combined to score 67 points across each of the last two weeks against the Jaguars and Steelers, with DeMeco Ryans’ defense holding opponents to 23 points in those games.

The Falcons won’t be able to keep up by running the ball 40 times a game, so give us Houston.

(+5.5) Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

This is a rough slate, so we figured we’d actually go out on a limb in this one.

The Bills have looked tremendous since their Week 1 loss, and Jacksonville has been just bad at points, but this game will e played in London, where weird things happen. The Jags have been overseas for over a week now, playing in two straight games across the pond. Could that be enough of an advantage to beat Buffalo? We’re betting on it.

(+1.5) New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

If you saw the picture we used for this story, you may have gotten a kick out of Zach Wilson’s facial expression. That’s no coincidence, however, as that is the face we’re making knowing we have to bet on the Jets.

It makes all the sense in the world why New York is the play here. The Broncos are coming off a thrilling victory in which they did not look good, while the Jets suffered a devastating defeat in Week 4 despite Wilson playing one of his best games as a professional. We think New York is going to pull out all the stops to get off the schneid, especially considering it will want to stick it to Denver head coach Sean Payton.

This is a grudge play, just the way we like it.

Season Record: 10-2