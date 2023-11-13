NFL Week 11 Lines: Two Must-See Matchups Bookend Slate

Week 11 in the NFL begins with a smashmouth AFC North game with massive playoff implications and closes with a Super Bowl rematch.

The NFL’s pre-Thanksgiving week kicks off Thursday night in Baltimore where the red-hot Ravens host the rollercoaster-riding Cincinnati Bengals. The North has been as advertised, a complete slugfest with the possibility of all four teams making the playoffs still very much on the table. For Baltimore, it’s a chance to bounce back from a shocking loss to Cleveland, while Cincinnati aims to get back on track following its own late loss to the surging Houston Texans.

Then, all eyes will be on Monday night’s main event when we get one of the best primetime matchups of this current ESPN era. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are well-rested and coming off byes for a primetime tilt at Arrowhead Stadium that opens with the defending champs as slight favorites of less than a field goal.

Sunday looks a little less entertaining, so if you’ve got some Turkey Day errands to run, that might be the day to do it. That being said, the Pittsburgh-Cleveland matchup is a big one in that division, and the Jets-Bills game has some playoff implications, especially if you believe Aaron Rodgers’ plans for a potential comeback.

Here are the point spreads and totals for Week 11 in the NFL via FanDuel Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

Cincinnati Bengals at (-3.5) Baltimore Ravens, 43.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

(-3) Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers, 43.5

Tennessee Titans at (-6) Jacksonville Jaguars, 40.5

Las Vegas Raiders at (-9.5) Miami Dolphins, 47.5

(-10.5) Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 41.5

Arizona Cardinals at (-5.5) Houston Texans, 48.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-4) Cleveland Browns, 38.5

New York Giants at (-9.5) Washington Commanders, 36.5

Chicago Bears at (-9.5) Detroit Lions, 46.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (-10.5) San Francisco 49ers, 42.5

New York Jets at (-7) Buffalo Bills, 40.5

(-1.5) Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 44

Minnesota Vikings at (-1.5) Denver Broncos, 42.5

MONDAY, NOV. 20

Philadelphia Eagles at (-2.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 47.5