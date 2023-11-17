Sonny Gray Odds: Where Red Sox Stand In MLB Next-Team Market
Oddsmakers see the three-time All-Star making a move to the National League
The Major League Baseball free-agent market is stacked with quality arms, and one option the Boston Red Sox can look to is Sonny Gray.
The 34-year-old was one of the best pitchers in the American League through his two seasons with the Minnesota Twins. The right-hander posted a 2.79 ERA and a 2.83 FIP in 184 innings in 2023. Those numbers earned him his third All-Star nod of his 11-year career.
Gray might not be a No. 1 starter, but the veteran could benefit a team aiming to improve their pitching staff and wants an arm who can provide consistent quality starts. The Red Sox fit that bill exactly with chief baseball officer Craig Breslow highlighting pitching as one concern he would want to address in his first season in Boston.
There are multiple other arms on the market for the Red Sox to target, and they reportedly have their eye on two names, but Gray should be considered. And he is, at least according to oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Below is a look at the right-hander’s next-team odds.
St. Louis Cardinals +450
Field (any other team not on this list) +500
Atlanta Braves +550
New York Mets +650
Los Angeles Dodgers +700
Minnesota Twins +750
Houston Astros +750
Boston Red Sox +900
Baltimore Orioles +900
New York Yankees +1000
Oddsmakers don’t think it’s likely Gray will end up in Boston, though things always can change. However, the sentiment is Gray will move on from the Twins and play for a National League club.
Again, there are plenty of arms on the free-agent market for the Red Sox to choose from, but Gray would be a solid signing, especially if he continues his positive career trajectory.