The Boston Red Sox will be one of several teams seeking major upgrades to the starting rotation this winter. In Boston’s case, the team will likely need multiple starters to place with Brayan Bello, Chris Sale and Kutter Crawford.

Word around the industry echoes the Red Sox’s desire to retool the rotation.

In an appearance on MLB Network on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed the Red Sox as one of eight teams that will be pursuing multiple starting pitchers this offseason.

“Boston is obviously another team that needs pitching,” Heyman added.

Other teams include the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco Giants. Heyman emphasized that this many teams needing more than one starter is extremely rare to see at such as level.

“We’ve never seen this before,” Heyman explained. “These pitchers are in a very good situation.”

With so many teams in dire need of arms, top candidates could go quick and spark counter moves. As a result, the market could thin in a short period depending on the temp of the teams.

“The need really outstrips the supply at this point,” Heyman said.

The Red Sox remain attached to several key names and will have a very different starting rotation to start the 2024 season.

Featured image via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images