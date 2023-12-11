Kansas City is just one of three road favorites on the slate

The Kansas City Chiefs could enter Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon with a plan to take out their frustrations on the New England Patriots. Then again, perhaps their NFL Week 14 disaster casts a dark cloud to the point they lose focus and flop against Bill Belichick’s team.

Kansas City suffered a brutal loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The controversial ending, which was caused by a Kadarius Toney offsides penalty, prompted head coach Andy Reid to call the officiating “embarrassing” and quarterback Patrick Mahomes to go on an NSFW on-field rant immediately after the final seconds ticked off at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs now enter Week 15 having lost three of their last four games. Meanwhile, the Patriots on Thursday earned a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which marked their third victory of the season. Despite the result at Acrisure Stadium, New England was eliminated from the NFL playoffs in Week 14.

Oddsmakers like Kansas City to redeem itself. The Chiefs are just one of three road favorites in Week 15, a slate that features 11 games with spreads of four points or less.

Here is your first look at the opening lines and totals for NFL Week 15 games, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

Los Angeles Chargers at (-3) Las Vegas Raiders, 33.5

SUNDAY, DEC. 17

Minnesota Vikings at (-3.5) Cincinnati Bengals, 39.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-2.5) Indianapolis Colts , 42

Denver Broncos at (-3.5) Detroit Lions, 47

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (-3.5) Green Bay Packers, 42.5

New York Giants at (-6) New Orleans Saints, 37

(-3) Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 34.5

Houston Texans at (-1.5) Tennessee Titans, 37.5

New York Jets at (-12.5) Miami Dolphins, 40

Chicago Bears at (-3) Cleveland Browns, 37.5

(-9.5) Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 37

Washington Commanders at (-6.5) Los Angeles Rams, 48.5

(-13.5) San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 47

Dallas Cowboys at (-1.5) Buffalo Bills, 48.5

(-3.5) Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 43.5

MONDAY, DEC. 18

(-3.5) Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 48