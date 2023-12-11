Frustration boiled over and then some for Patrick Mahomes after Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City initially looked like it pulled off another late-game miracle against Buffalo with a little over a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Facing a second-and-10 near midfield, Mahomes fired a shot downfield to Travis Kelce, who ran to Buffalo’s 20-yard line before launching a lateral to Kadarius Toney. Toney darted to the end zone and appeared to give the reigning Super Bowl champions a late lead.

But the wild play didn’t stand. Toney was flagged for an offsides penalty and the Chiefs weren’t able to create any more magic. The Bills escaped with a three-point win, while KC dropped its third loss in four games.

Mahomes was visibly irate on the sideline following the Chiefs’ final possession, and he was still miffed during his postgame embrace with Josh Allen.

“Wildest (expletive) call I’ve ever seen, man,” Mahomes told Allen, per ESPN citing WROC-TV. “Offensive offsides … (expletive) terrible.”

Andy Reid was similarly angry about the costly call. The Chiefs head coach lamented the lack of warning from referees about Toney’s offside position and thought the penalty was “embarrassing” for the NFL. Head official Carl Cheffers stood by the call after the game and pointed out how the player is ultimately responsible for where they line up.

Fortunately for Kansas City, a get-right game awaits. Mahomes and company will spend Week 15 in New England to battle the Patriots, who already have been eliminated from playoff contention.