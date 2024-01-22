NFL Championship Game Lines: Ravens, 49ers Open As Favorites

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting points again

The NFL’s final four is set, and now it’s time to dissect the opening lines for conference championship weekend.

In the end, things shook out pretty much as expected, at least by seeding with the top seeds in each conference reaching the title game. In the AFC, the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens host the battled-tested Kansas City Chiefs, who are the third seed in the AFC. On the other side of the bracket, the top-ranked San Francisco 49ers will host the No. 3 Detroit Lions in the Sunday nightcap.

From a betting standpoint, it’s a bittersweet week ahead. The menu is expansive, but it also marks our last week of the season to have more than one contest to bet.

Here are the opening lines and totals for the NFL conference championship games Sunday with Super Bowl tickets on the line.

Technically, you could just parlay the moneylines together for the Super Bowl matchup, but FanDuel Sportsbook is offering the market, too, with a Ravens-49ers clash of top seeds the clear-cut favorite.

Ravens vs. Lions +440

Ravens vs. 49ers +110

Chiefs vs. Lions +700

Chiefs vs. 49ers +220

The AFC Championship Game kicks off in Baltimore on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET followed by the NFC title game at Levi’s Stadium set for 6:30 p.m.