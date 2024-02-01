Check Out These Wacky Taylor Swift-Super Bowl Prop Bets

The best part about betting on the Super Bowl is prop bets, and the more ridiculous the better, which is why Taylor Swift added a new wrinkle to the wagers.

The global star is expected to arrive in Las Vegas following her final Tokyo Dome show in Japan to witness the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. The gripe among detractors is how much screen time she allegedly occupies on an NFL broadcast — it was researched by the New York Times that it really isn’t that long — and it’s something you can bet on for Super Bowl LVIII.

There are plenty of other bets to make, and Bet Online released a variety of props around Swift, Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl.

The Grammys are this Sunday, and Swift is nominated for six awards. You can take Kelce to have more catches than Swift’s nominations at -175 or fade the Chiefs tight end at +135. It’s unknown how many awards she’ll win, but the odds of her winning Album of the Year for “Midnights” and Kelce to score a touchdown were set at +125. A “no” on the result is the favorite at -165. The same goes for Song of the Year with the odds of “Anti-Hero” taking the crown and Kelce scoring a touchdown at +300. The odds of that not happening are at -500.

A prop that follows the crazy Super Bowl trend of out-there wagers is the first person shown next to Swift. Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is the favorite at +250 with Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, not far behind at +300. Jason Kelce is at +400, and the long-shot picks are model and actress Cara Delevigne at +800, model Gigi Hadid at +1000 and Mike Tyson at +3300. The Super Bowl is a star-studded affair, but Swift hasn’t been seen too often with the former heavyweight champion boxer.

You can also bet on which Swift song Tony Romo will reference with “Bad Blood” the favorite at -150. “Shake It Off” is the song with the longest odds at +350. There’s also a “who will say Taylor Swift first” with Jim Nantz as the favorite at -150 and Romo has +110 odds.

A very obscure bet is whether or not Swift’s navel will be shown with “no” favored at -800.

There’s a more wholesome bet of who Swift will hug first between Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs head coach is favored at -130, and Mahomes has -110 odds. There’s another hug prop that asks if Donna Kelce will hug Swift. A bet on either yes or no is set at -120.

There are so many more props, including ones that include a potential marriage between Swift and Travis Kelce, including the price of the engagement ring. It’s best to be wary since a lot of these bets likely will be tough to verify, but it’s still a fun angle to watch for neutrals who don’t care who wins Super Bowl LVIII.